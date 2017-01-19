George and Amal Clooney pregnant with twins? New pics fuel those rumours again

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney ‘is pregnant with twins; a boy and a girl’ an insider close to actor George Clooney and his wife told In Touch.

“When George and Amal found out it was twins they were surprised, but also a little scared because they both had said that one was enough. But the news that it was a boy and a girl made them both really happy. They feel like they’ve hit the family jackpot,” the insider further said.

The report says that while Clooney was initially not very enthusiastic about having kids, he’s ‘totally excited about Amal’s pregnancy and the thought of raising two children who will call him Dad’.

“He’s been doting on Amal’s every need and talking to her belly. He’s also having a blast coming up with baby names.”

The couple tried conceiving over the summer of 2016, but did not succeed. Eventually, they decided to go with IVF, which was troubling for Amal because she ‘is afraid of needles’.

“They can’t believe in just a few months, they’re going to have two babies,” the insider continued. “They’re having so much fun looking at all the latest baby gadgets and getting everything ready for the twins. They’re going to be such amazing parents.”

Rumours of their pregnancy have been swirling around for a few months, in addition to contrary reports suggesting an impending divorce.

