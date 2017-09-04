George Clooney has eyes only for wife Amal in first public appearance since twins’ birth. See pics
George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal stole the show at the ongoing Venice Film Festival, where they made their first public appearance since welcoming twins in June. See pics.hollywood Updated: Sep 04, 2017 15:05 IST
George Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, made their first public appearance since becoming parents to twins in June. The couple were attending the ongoing Venice Film Festival, where George’s new film as director, Suburbicon, premiered in competition.
Amal wore a stylish lilac Versace gown at the premiere, but her after-party look attracted just as much attention. According to People, celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury wrote about Amal’s look - “a tiered, brightly-colored one-shoulder minidress and metallic pumps” - on her Instagram.
Congratulations to writer, producer, director #georgeclooney and writer, producer #grantheslov on the incredible #Suburbicon - an amazing film that had us all gripped from beginning to end. A visual feast with stunning performances by #mattdamon and #juliannemoore - a must see!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🎬🎬🎬🎥🎥🎥🥇🥇🥇🏆🏆🏆👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Amal's dress is from @williamvintage #AmalClooney #venicefilmfestival
Clothing line William Vintage took to Instagram to share the origins of Amal’s dress. It was designed by Madame Grès, a leading French couturier, in 1967.
On June 6, Amal and George Clooney became parents to twins Ella and Alexander, just a few days before fellow celebrity couple, Beyonce and Jay Z.
