George Clooney has eyes only for wife Amal in first public appearance since twins’ birth. See pics

George Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, made their first public appearance since becoming parents to twins in June. The couple were attending the ongoing Venice Film Festival, where George’s new film as director, Suburbicon, premiered in competition.

US actor and director George Clooney and his wife Amal attend the premiere of the movie Suburbicon presented out of competition at the 74th Venice Film Festival. (AFP)

Amal wore a stylish lilac Versace gown at the premiere, but her after-party look attracted just as much attention. According to People, celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury wrote about Amal’s look - “a tiered, brightly-colored one-shoulder minidress and metallic pumps” - on her Instagram.

Clothing line William Vintage took to Instagram to share the origins of Amal’s dress. It was designed by Madame Grès, a leading French couturier, in 1967.

On June 6, Amal and George Clooney became parents to twins Ella and Alexander, just a few days before fellow celebrity couple, Beyonce and Jay Z.

US actor George Clooney and his wife Amal arrive at the Excelsior Hotel during the 74th Venice Film Festival. (AFP)

