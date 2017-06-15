Get a boob job: One of the first pieces of advice Elizabeth Banks received in Hollywood

Elizabeth Banks, who has starred in blockbusters such as The Hunger Games and Power Rangers, in addition to directing Pitch Perfect 2, was honoured at the Women in Film Awards on Tuesday. While accepting the prize, she chose to tell a story about how the first agent she ever met in Hollywood advised her ‘to get a boob job.’

“The first agent I ever met in this industry told me to get a boob job,” Banks, 43, said in front of a star-studded crowd at the Beverly Hilton in Hollywood, reported People.com. “I was so grateful that I didn’t have enough money at the time to follow his advice. I also did not sign with him despite that.”

Elizabeth Banks as Rita Repulsa in Power Rangers.

She spoke about another incident in which she was involved. Seven years ago, at a panel discussion with filmmakers Nora Ephron and Nancy Meyers, a woman in the audience asked them what she could do to get her sons, who have no interest in watching movies about women, to go for one.

“I was really angry at this woman and I didn’t have the words or the voice in that moment to tell her how crazy it is that you’re in charge of what they do,” Banks said. “You’re their mother. Buy a f*****g ticket to a movie and take them and give them the experience of seeing amazing women on film.”

Elizabeth Banks as her Hunger Games character Effie Trinket.

“I grew up seeing amazing movies with amazing men and no one had to drag me kicking and screaming,” she added.

Besides Banks, actor Alison Brie also recently recalled a similar story. On Sunday, she said, “I auditioned for three lines on an episode of Entourage that I had to go on in a bikini! Or like the tiniest shorts. And they were like, ‘OK, can you take your top off now?’”

She did clarify on Twitter that she was wearing a bikini under her top.

Re:Entourage - CLARIFICATION - I had a bikini top on UNDER my top. They didn't ask me to get totally topless. Sorry to disappoint you! 😎 — Alison Brie (@alisonbrie) June 12, 2017

Follow @htshowbiz for more