 GI Joe series to get yet another reboot. Will The Rock and Bruce Willis return? | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 06, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

GI Joe series to get yet another reboot. Will The Rock and Bruce Willis return?

Hasbro’s GI Joe series is set to be rebooted again, after 2013’s GI Joe: Retaliation, starring Dwayne Johnson and Bruce Willis, which itself was a reboot of 2009’s GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra.

hollywood Updated: Apr 06, 2017 17:52 IST
GI Joe

Channing Tatum and Dwayne Johnson in a still from GI Joe: Retaliation, which was a sem-reboot of GI Joe: The Rise of the Cobra.

Toy company Hasbro is planning to reboot the GI Joe movie series, which has produced two films.

In an interview to Los Angeles Times, Hasbro consumer products overseer Simon Waters says, “The world has changed, and I think you’re going to see GI Joe changing with it. There’s going to be a much more contemporary approach to the whole franchise, and that will allow us to develop different characters.”

The feature films based on Hasbro’s action figures, titled GI Joe: Rise of Cobra and GI Joe: Retaliation, were released in 2009 and 2013 respectively.

Starring in the first movie were Channing Tatum, Sienna Miller and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, while Dwayne Johnson and Bruce Willis joined the second movie.

GI Joe is a line of Hasbro’s action figures based on a fictional group within the US armed forces.

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from hollywood

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you