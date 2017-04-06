GI Joe series to get yet another reboot. Will The Rock and Bruce Willis return?

Toy company Hasbro is planning to reboot the GI Joe movie series, which has produced two films.

In an interview to Los Angeles Times, Hasbro consumer products overseer Simon Waters says, “The world has changed, and I think you’re going to see GI Joe changing with it. There’s going to be a much more contemporary approach to the whole franchise, and that will allow us to develop different characters.”

The feature films based on Hasbro’s action figures, titled GI Joe: Rise of Cobra and GI Joe: Retaliation, were released in 2009 and 2013 respectively.

Starring in the first movie were Channing Tatum, Sienna Miller and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, while Dwayne Johnson and Bruce Willis joined the second movie.

GI Joe is a line of Hasbro’s action figures based on a fictional group within the US armed forces.

