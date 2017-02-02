HBO makes Godfather behind-the-scenes movie from Black List script

HBO is developing Godfather behind-the-scenes film from Black List script.

Titled Francis & the Godfather, the movie will chronicle the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 feature adaptation of the novel by Mario Puzo, reported Variety.

The script is from screenwriter Andrew Farotte, who is revising his original screenplay that appeared on the 2015 Black List.

Mike Marcus, Doug Mankoff, and Andrew Spaulding will serve as executive producers on the project.

Peter Bart, who worked closely with Robert Evans and Coppola, will serve as a consultant.

Francis & the Godfather tells the behind-the-scenes story of the film’s creation, from Coppola joining the project to the casting of Al Pacino and Marlon Brando to dealings with the real-life New York mafia.

Released in 1972, “The Godfather” is largely regarded as one of the greatest feature films in American history. In 1973, the film won Academy Awards for best picture, for best actor and for adapted screenplay.

