Golden Globes 2018 red carpet: Angelina Jolie, Emilia Clarke and more arrive dressed in black, as promised

The 75th Golden Globes red carpet may end up becoming a bigger deal than the actual awards ceremony itself. As Hollywood comes together to honour 2017’s best actors, directors and more, there is no avoiding the elephant in the room: The Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment cases and the several others that followed.

To show their support towards the victims and anger towards the callous attitude of the industry towards sexual harassment, many of the night’s attendees are expected to wear black in support. Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot as well as nominees Holly Hunter, Saoirse Ronan, Mary J Blige and Allison Janney have all confirmed that they will be part of this statement.

The plan was initially dismissed as a toothless gimmick, one that would do little to advance the #MeToo movement. But the call to wear black gowns turned out to be part of a sweeping and ambitious initiative, called Time’s Up, created by some 300 prominent actresses and female agents, writers, directors and entertainment executives to fight sexual misconduct across the country. The black gowns aren’t meant to just call attention to the problem, or mourn the industry’s old guard; they are pointing to solutions.

Here’re are the red carpet appearances so far:

Angelina Jolie and Maddox Jolie-Pitt

Emilia Clarke

Claire Foy and Matt Smith

Jessica Biel

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep (L) and the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, Ai-jen Poo. (REUTERS)

Alicia Vikander

Mandy Moore

Kendall Jenner

Kit Harington

Emma Stone

Emma Stone arrives with Billie Jean King.

Margot Robbie

Gal Gadot

Kieth Urban and Nicole Kidman

Catherine Zeta Jones

