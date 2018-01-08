Golden Globes 2018 red carpet: Angelina Jolie, Emilia Clarke and more arrive dressed in black, as promised
75th Golden Globe Awards LIVE: From Meryl Streep to Dakota Johnson, every female actor decided to join the voice of support towards victims of sexual harassment in Hollywood by showing up in all black at the ceremony.hollywood Updated: Jan 08, 2018 07:28 IST
The 75th Golden Globes red carpet may end up becoming a bigger deal than the actual awards ceremony itself. As Hollywood comes together to honour 2017’s best actors, directors and more, there is no avoiding the elephant in the room: The Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment cases and the several others that followed.
To show their support towards the victims and anger towards the callous attitude of the industry towards sexual harassment, many of the night’s attendees are expected to wear black in support. Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot as well as nominees Holly Hunter, Saoirse Ronan, Mary J Blige and Allison Janney have all confirmed that they will be part of this statement.
The plan was initially dismissed as a toothless gimmick, one that would do little to advance the #MeToo movement. But the call to wear black gowns turned out to be part of a sweeping and ambitious initiative, called Time’s Up, created by some 300 prominent actresses and female agents, writers, directors and entertainment executives to fight sexual misconduct across the country. The black gowns aren’t meant to just call attention to the problem, or mourn the industry’s old guard; they are pointing to solutions.
Here’re are the red carpet appearances so far:
Angelina Jolie and Maddox Jolie-Pitt
Emilia Clarke
Claire Foy and Matt Smith
Jessica Biel
Meryl Streep
Alicia Vikander
Mandy Moore
Kendall Jenner
Kit Harington
Emma Stone
Margot Robbie
Gal Gadot
Kieth Urban and Nicole Kidman
Catherine Zeta Jones
