Golden Globes 2018 award winners: The complete list

Here’s a list of winners for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

MOTION PICTURE

Film, Drama: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Martin McDonagh (L) poses backstage with cast and producers of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. (REUTERS)

Actor, Motion Picture Drama: Gary Oldman for The Darkest Hour.

Gary Oldman poses backstage with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for Darkest Hour. (REUTERS)

Actress, Motion Picture Drama: Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Frances McDormand, wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. (REUTERS)

Director, Motion Picture: Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water.

Guillermo Del Toro winner Best Director Motion Picture for The Shape of Water. (REUTERS)

Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Lady Bird.

Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig at the 75th Golden Globe Awards. (REUTERS)

Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: James Franco, The Disaster Artist.

This image released by NBC shows James Franco, center, embracing his brother Dave Franco as he accepts the award for best actor in a motion picture comedy or musical for his role in The Disaster Artist, as Tommy Wiseau, left, looks on. (AP)

Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

This image released by NBC shows Sam Rockwell accepting the award for best supporting actor in a motion. (AP)

Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird.

Saoirse Ronan wins Best Performance by an actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Lady Bird. (REUTERS)

Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Allison Janney, I, Tonya.

This image released by NBC shows Allison Janney, left, accepting the award for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in I, Tonya. (AP)

Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Martin McDonagh winner Best Screenplay Motion Picture for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. (REUTERS)

Original Score: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water.

Alexandre Desplat poses in the press room with the award for best original score. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Original Song: This is Me, from The Greatest Showman, music by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, lyrics by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul.

Benj Pasek, left, and Justin Paul pose in the press room with the award for best original song - motion picture for "This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman". (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Animated Film: Coco.

Lee Unkrich, Director of Coco accepts the award for Best Motion Picture Animated. (REUTERS)

Foreign Language: In the Fade.

Diane Kruger, left, and Fatih Akin poses in the press room with the award for best motion picture - foreign language for In The Fade. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

TELEVISION

Series, Drama — The Handmaid’s Tale.

Bruce Miller, producer and writer for The Handmaids Tale, Hulu, accepting the award for Best Television Series Drama. (REUTERS)

Actor, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Sterling K. Brown accepting the award for best actor in a TV drama series for his role in This Is Us,. (AP)

Actress, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale.

Elisabeth Moss poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a television series - drama for The Handmaid's Tale. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Series, Musical or Comedy: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Cast members (L-R) Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Rachel Brosnahan. (REUTERS)

Actor, Series, Musical or Comedy: Aziz Ansari, Master of None.

Aziz Ansari poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series. (REUTERS)

Actress, Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Rachel Brosnahan poses backstage with her award for Best Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical for the Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. (REUTERS)

Television, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV: Big Little Lies

Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose backstage after winning the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Big Little Lies. (REUTERS)

Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies.

Nicole Kidman poses with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Big Little Lies. (REUTERS)

Supporting Actress, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies.

Laura Dern accepting the award for best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for TV for her role in Big Little Lies. (AP)

Supporting Actor, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies.

Alexander Skarsgard, left, accepting the award for best performance by a supporting actor in a series, limited series of film made for TV for his role in Big Little Lies. (AP)

Actor, Limited Series for Motion Picture Made for TV: Ewan McGregor, Fargo.

Ewan McGregor poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television for Fargo. (REUTERS)

