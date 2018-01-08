Golden Globes 2018 becomes a gold mine for hilarious GIFs and memes

Golden Globe Awards 2018 was mostly about entertainers supporting the #TimesUp movement. The historic win of Oprah Winfrey, her speech and Seth Meyers’ opening monologue set the award show on the right course and these moments became netizens’ gold mine for situational GIFs. Some of them are outright hilarious, especially the one of Natalie Portman calling out the all-male nominees under Best Director category.

Somehow, the GIFs do not trivialise the topic of discussion but adds a sarcastic undertone.

When Reese Witherspoon’s ‘I solemnly support’ face became the face of BFF Goals

When Natalie Portman calling out sexism became the best ‘burn’ moment of the show

When Debra Messing called out E! over their gender pay gap

When Debra Messing calls out E News over their gender pay gap while being interviewed by E News #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/OEinBLzqc4 — Abbey Moore (@AbbeyLiz13) January 7, 2018

Hugh Jackman’s reaction when he lost to James Franco for Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy

When you open a news site and there is no Taimur Article.#GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2018 pic.twitter.com/D5CeTipVe4 — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) January 8, 2018

When Oprah Winfrey became the future President of USA

Oh look, NBC has declared #Oprah our future president...

Everyone fall in line with your media overlords. #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2018 pic.twitter.com/0CoiRtV3da — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 8, 2018

When Justin Timberlake’s hypocrisy became the butt of all jokes

Justin Timberlake wears 1 of only 500 #TimesUp black #GoldenGlobes2018 pins, stars in Woody Allen's new film WONDER WHEEL. pic.twitter.com/rZOzs4tNR0 — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) January 8, 2018

When Oprah’s speech made netizens emotional over their cornflakes

Follow @htshowbiz for more