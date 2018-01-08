 Golden Globes 2018 becomes a gold mine for hilarious GIFs and memes | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Golden Globes 2018 becomes a gold mine for hilarious GIFs and memes

Netizens went all out to make use of some of the best (and worst) moments from Golden Globe 2018 to make hilarious memes and GIFs.

hollywood Updated: Jan 08, 2018 17:50 IST
HT Correspondent
75th Golden Globe Awards: (L-R) Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose backstage after winning the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Big Little Lies.
75th Golden Globe Awards: (L-R) Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose backstage after winning the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Big Little Lies. (REUTERS)

Golden Globe Awards 2018 was mostly about entertainers supporting the #TimesUp movement. The historic win of Oprah Winfrey, her speech and Seth Meyers’ opening monologue set the award show on the right course and these moments became netizens’ gold mine for situational GIFs. Some of them are outright hilarious, especially the one of Natalie Portman calling out the all-male nominees under Best Director category.

Somehow, the GIFs do not trivialise the topic of discussion but adds a sarcastic undertone.

When Reese Witherspoon’s ‘I solemnly support’ face became the face of BFF Goals

When Natalie Portman calling out sexism became the best ‘burn’ moment of the show

When Debra Messing called out E! over their gender pay gap

Hugh Jackman’s reaction when he lost to James Franco for Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy

When Oprah Winfrey became the future President of USA

When Justin Timberlake’s hypocrisy became the butt of all jokes

When Oprah’s speech made netizens emotional over their cornflakes

