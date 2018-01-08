Golden Globes 2018 becomes a gold mine for hilarious GIFs and memes
Golden Globe Awards 2018 was mostly about entertainers supporting the #TimesUp movement. The historic win of Oprah Winfrey, her speech and Seth Meyers’ opening monologue set the award show on the right course and these moments became netizens’ gold mine for situational GIFs. Some of them are outright hilarious, especially the one of Natalie Portman calling out the all-male nominees under Best Director category.
Somehow, the GIFs do not trivialise the topic of discussion but adds a sarcastic undertone.
When Reese Witherspoon’s ‘I solemnly support’ face became the face of BFF Goals
Find a friend that supports you like @RWitherspoon supports #NicoleKidman #GoldenGlobes #BFFGoals pic.twitter.com/HXjvfM3ncP— Glamour (@glamourmag) January 8, 2018
When Natalie Portman calling out sexism became the best ‘burn’ moment of the show
The moment #NataliePortman SNAPPED 😂 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/O6Gr510Us1— Savage Ship 🚀 (@SavageShip) January 8, 2018
When Debra Messing called out E! over their gender pay gap
When Debra Messing calls out E News over their gender pay gap while being interviewed by E News #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/OEinBLzqc4— Abbey Moore (@AbbeyLiz13) January 7, 2018
Hugh Jackman’s reaction when he lost to James Franco for Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy
When you open a news site and there is no Taimur Article.#GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2018 pic.twitter.com/D5CeTipVe4— The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) January 8, 2018
When Oprah Winfrey became the future President of USA
Oh look, NBC has declared #Oprah our future president...— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 8, 2018
Everyone fall in line with your media overlords. #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2018 pic.twitter.com/0CoiRtV3da
When Justin Timberlake’s hypocrisy became the butt of all jokes
Justin Timberlake wears 1 of only 500 #TimesUp black #GoldenGlobes2018 pins, stars in Woody Allen's new film WONDER WHEEL. pic.twitter.com/rZOzs4tNR0— An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) January 8, 2018
When Oprah’s speech made netizens emotional over their cornflakes
Wow #Oprah . You've got me all emotional over my cornflakes! #GoldenGlobes2018 pic.twitter.com/oiFPimG6U0— Jane Arthern (@Foodiejane) January 8, 2018
