Golden Globes 2018: From Harry Potter to Game of Thrones, it was an evening of reunions. See pics

The 75th Golden Globe Awards concluded in Hollywood on Monday, with women-centric films and TV such as Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Lady Bird, Big Little Lies and The Handmaid’s Tale winning the major awards. With Oprah’s stirring speech and the Time’s Up movement which saw attendees dressed in all-black in protest of the ongoing sexual harassment scandal, the overarching theme of the show was the empowerment of women.

But another highlight of the event was the numerous reunions that took place. From Game of Thrones to Harry Potter, several cast members - either by design or completely by fluke - ran into each other, and luckily of us all, posed for pictures.

Harry Potter

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in every Harry Potter movie reunited with Robert Pattinson, who starred as the heartthrob Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as they took to the stage to hand out the Best Limited Series award to Big Little Lies.

The Fault in Our Stars (and Divergent)

Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort - who were both nominated for their performances in Big Little Lies and Baby Driver respectively - chanced upon each other at the Beverly Hilton. Their picture together brought back memories of their roles in the John Green adaptation, which was a runaway box office success and helped launch their careers.

Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke, left, and Kit Harington pose in the press room at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kit Harington, who only a few days ago was the object of much debate after a video of him allegedly drunk at a New York bar went viral, reunited with his onscreen aunt (and love interest) Emilia Clarke. This should help fans of the hit fantasy show, who were recently informed that it wont be returning for its final season until 2019.

Thelma & Louise

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis became major Hollywood stars after their 1991 Ridley Scott movie, Thelma & Louise. They reunited on the red carpet before they co-presented an award on stage. Sarandon was nominated for her performance in Feud.

Roseanne

Stars of the fondly remembered sitcom, John Goodman and Roseanne Barr hit the stage to present The Handmaid’s Tale with its Best TV Drama award. While an actual return for the show has been planned for a March release, this surprise appearance will likely build more excitement and help satisfy fans in the meantime.

Get all the updates from the 75th Golden Globes here

Check out the best red carpet pictures here

Follow @htshowbiz for more