Golden Globes 2018: Here is the complete list of nominations, in film and TV

Guillermo del Toro’s Cold War-era fairytale The Shape of Water leads the way with seven nominations from the Golden Globes, while the HBO drama Big Little Lies leads the television nominees with six nods.

hollywood Updated: Jan 07, 2018 10:59 IST
Seth Meyers will host the 75th Golden Globes.
Seth Meyers will host the 75th Golden Globes.

In what’s been seen as a wide-open Oscar race so far, several films follow closely behind The Shape of Water, including Steven Spielberg’s Pentagon Papers drama The Post, with six nominations, including best actress for Meryl Streep and best actor for Tom Hanks. Martin McDonagh’s revenge drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri also got a major boost in the nominations announced December 11 in Beverly Hills, California, with six nods, including best actress for Frances McDormand and supporting actor for Sam Rockwell.

The awards ceremony, traditionally seen as a more populist answer to the Oscars, will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2018.

You can check out our predictions here.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Nominations for the 2018 Golden Globe film and television awards. (AFP)

FILM

Best Picture – Drama

Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Picture – Comedy or Musical

The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird

Nominees for the 75th Golden Globe Awards, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama category, (L-R) Timothee Chalamet, Daniel Day Lewis, Tom Hanks, Gary Oldman and Denzel Washington are seen in a combination of file photos. (REUTERS)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, The Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Nominees for the 75th Golden Globe Awards, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama category, (L-R) Jessica Chastain, Sally Hawkins, Frances McDormand, Meryl Streep and Michelle Williams are seen in a combination of file photos. (REUTERS)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Nominees for the 75th Golden Globe Awards, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category, (L-R) Steve Carell, Ansel Elgort, James Franco, Hugh Jackman, and Daniel Kaluuya are seen in a combination of file photos. (REUTERS)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Steve Carrell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Nominees for the 75th Golden Globe Awards, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category, (L-R) Judy Dench, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Stone, and Helen Mirren are seen in a combination of file photos. (REUTERS)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All The Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Nominees for the 75th Golden Globe Awards, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category, (L-R) Mary J. Blige, Hong Chau, Allison Janney, Laurie Metcalf and Octavia Spencer are seen in a combination of file photos. (REUTERS)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Alison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Nominees for the 75th Golden Globe Awards, Best Director, Motion Picture category, (L-R) Guillermo del Toro, Martin McDonagh, Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott and Steven Spielberg are seen in a combination of file photos. (REUTERS)

Best Director — Motion Picture

Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Guillermo Del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Best Picture — Foreign Language

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)
In the Fade (Germany/France)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden, Germany, France)

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

TV

Best Television Series, Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things

Best Television Series, Comedy

Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace

Best Limited Series or Television Movie

Big Little Lies
Feud: Bette and Joan
Fargo
Top of the Lake: China Girl
The Sinner

Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Best Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Actress, Television Series, Drama

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Best Actor, Television Series, Drama

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Actor, Television Series, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Supporting Actress, Television Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor, Television Series

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo

The event, hosted by Seth Meyers, will be telecast deferred live in India on Colors Infinity, Colors Infinity HD and Comedy Central at 7:30 am on Monday with a repeat telecast scheduled for 9 pm. The show will also be streamed for US viewers on NBC.com and on the NBC app. The red carpet event will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

