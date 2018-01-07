Golden Globes 2018: Here is the complete list of nominations, in film and TV

Guillermo del Toro’s Cold War-era fairytale The Shape of Water leads the way with seven nominations from the Golden Globes, while the HBO drama Big Little Lies leads the television nominees with six nods.

In what’s been seen as a wide-open Oscar race so far, several films follow closely behind The Shape of Water, including Steven Spielberg’s Pentagon Papers drama The Post, with six nominations, including best actress for Meryl Streep and best actor for Tom Hanks. Martin McDonagh’s revenge drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri also got a major boost in the nominations announced December 11 in Beverly Hills, California, with six nods, including best actress for Frances McDormand and supporting actor for Sam Rockwell.

The awards ceremony, traditionally seen as a more populist answer to the Oscars, will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2018.

Here is the full list of nominations:

FILM

Best Picture – Drama

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Best Picture – Comedy or Musical



The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, The Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Steve Carrell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All The Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri





Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Alison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Director — Motion Picture

Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post



Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Guillermo Del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Best Picture — Foreign Language

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)

In the Fade (Germany/France)

Loveless (Russia)

The Square (Sweden, Germany, France)



Best Original Score — Motion Picture



Carter Burwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

TV

Best Television Series, Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Best Television Series, Comedy

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Limited Series or Television Movie

Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

Fargo

Top of the Lake: China Girl

The Sinner

Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Best Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Actress, Television Series, Drama

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Best Actor, Television Series, Drama

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Actor, Television Series, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Supporting Actress, Television Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor, Television Series

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

The event, hosted by Seth Meyers, will be telecast deferred live in India on Colors Infinity, Colors Infinity HD and Comedy Central at 7:30 am on Monday with a repeat telecast scheduled for 9 pm. The show will also be streamed for US viewers on NBC.com and on the NBC app. The red carpet event will be live-streamed on Facebook.

