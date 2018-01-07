Golden Globes 2018: Here is the complete list of nominations, in film and TV
Guillermo del Toro’s Cold War-era fairytale The Shape of Water leads the way with seven nominations from the Golden Globes, while the HBO drama Big Little Lies leads the television nominees with six nods.
In what’s been seen as a wide-open Oscar race so far, several films follow closely behind The Shape of Water, including Steven Spielberg’s Pentagon Papers drama The Post, with six nominations, including best actress for Meryl Streep and best actor for Tom Hanks. Martin McDonagh’s revenge drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri also got a major boost in the nominations announced December 11 in Beverly Hills, California, with six nods, including best actress for Frances McDormand and supporting actor for Sam Rockwell.
The awards ceremony, traditionally seen as a more populist answer to the Oscars, will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2018.
Here is the full list of nominations:
FILM
Best Picture – Drama
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Picture – Comedy or Musical
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, The Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Steve Carrell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All The Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Alison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Director — Motion Picture
Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Guillermo Del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Best Picture — Foreign Language
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)
In the Fade (Germany/France)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden, Germany, France)
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
TV
Best Television Series, Drama
The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Best Television Series, Comedy
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Limited Series or Television Movie
Big Little Lies
Feud: Bette and Joan
Fargo
Top of the Lake: China Girl
The Sinner
Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Best Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best Actress, Television Series, Drama
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Best Actor, Television Series, Drama
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best Actor, Television Series, Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Best Supporting Actress, Television Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor, Television Series
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
The event, hosted by Seth Meyers, will be telecast deferred live in India on Colors Infinity, Colors Infinity HD and Comedy Central at 7:30 am on Monday with a repeat telecast scheduled for 9 pm. The show will also be streamed for US viewers on NBC.com and on the NBC app. The red carpet event will be live-streamed on Facebook.
