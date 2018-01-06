Golden Globes 2018: When and where to watch the show in India

A galaxy of stars will descend on Beverly Hills Sunday to honour the best in film and television as the 2018 awards season officially kicks off with the Golden Globes, with the spectre of sexual harassment scandals weighing on the party.

This year’s ceremony is seen as the first big opportunity for Hollywood to speak with one voice against a pervasive culture of misconduct brought to light by the downfall of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, unmasked as a serial predator.

The focus Sunday night - or Monday morning in India - is expected to be as much on the stars’ acceptance speeches and the messages behind some of the prizes as on the performances being honoured at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s glitzy bash.

With fairy tale romance The Shape of Water leading the nominations, dark farce Get Out topping critics’ lists and horror movies making $1 billion at the box office, 2017 may come to be seen as the year of the genre movie.

1 day to go for the @goldenglobes! Film and TV's biggest night is almost here! Are you ready!? Tune into #GoldenGlobes 8 Jan 7.30 AM + 9 PM @Vivo_India pic.twitter.com/5PtPs3IRxh — Colors Infinity (@colors_infinity) January 6, 2018

The event, hosted by Seth Meyers, will be telecast deferred live in India on Colors Infinity, Colors Infinity HD and Comedy Central at 7:30 am on Monday with a repeat telecast scheduled for 9 pm. The show will also be streamed for US viewers on NBC.com and on the NBC app. The red carpet event will be live-streamed on Facebook.

(With agency inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more