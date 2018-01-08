 Golden Globes behind-the-scenes: Ladies’ bathrooms are like salons and a place to praise each other | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Golden Globes behind-the-scenes: Ladies’ bathrooms are like salons and a place to praise each other

The Golden Globe Awards’ was one of the most amazing nights outside and inside. Here’s a scoop at what goes on inside the bathrooms, apart from the obvious.

hollywood Updated: Jan 08, 2018 18:40 IST
Elizabeth Moss laughs with Samira Wiley behind the stage.
Elizabeth Moss laughs with Samira Wiley behind the stage.(Golden Globes)

The bathrooms at the Golden Globes are more like hair salons.The A-list stars attending this year’s show always look picture perfect for a reason: When they head to the restroom they meet up with hair stylists who touch their hair and makeup, giving them a refreshed looked before they return to their seats.

Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd and Debra Messing during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. (Image Group LA)

This is also a place where stars get to praise one another.

During one bathroom break before the show started, Sarah Paulson declared to anyone who could hear her in line for ladies’ restroom: “Ladies and gentlemen, Claire Foy is here and nothing else matters. We don’t have to pretend we don’t all feel the same way.”

Paulson and Amanda Peet gushed directly to The Crown Star about her performance. Foy blushed is response, then dashed into an open compartment.

Everyone should make way for Claire Foy. (REUTERS)

