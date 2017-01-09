 Golden Globes: Priyanka Chopra brings the ‘golden’ to the Globes | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Golden Globes: Priyanka Chopra brings the ‘golden’ to the Globes

hollywood Updated: Jan 09, 2017 13:30 IST
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards. (REUTERS)

The 74th Golden Globe Awards have begun and the stars have started descending on the red carpet in Beverly Hills, California. But almost everyone’s eyes are on Priyanka Chopra who is a vision in golden.

Actress Priyanka Chopra blows a kiss as she arrives. (REUTERS)
The dress took 1600 hours of embroidery. (REUTERS)
Priyanka Chopra paired the dress with a beautiful diamond necklace. (REUTERS)

Priyanka wore a shiny custom-made golden gown by Ralph Lauren that took 1600 hours of embroidery to make.

Priyanka Chopra and actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan pose backstage. (REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Priyanka will be presenting at the awards that will honour the best from TV and cinema and will be a precursor to the upcoming Academy Awards in February.

