Golden Globes: We pick our favourites in all the major categories

The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Monday morning. Often described as the eccentric precursor to the Oscars, the Globes are known for their colourful party atmosphere, and irreverent tone.

This year, like most years, the Globes recognised the ‘best’ in 2016 cinema, with a few out-of-the-box nominations. Deadpool, the Ryan Reynolds superhero film that made a killing at the box office, was the biggest surprise.

So in anticipation of the awards, we picked our favourites in all the major categories. Check them out!

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

La La Land

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Centure Women

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Dev Patel, Lion

Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture

Naomi Harris, Moonlight

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Viola Davis, Fences

Best Animated Feature Film

Zootopia

Moana

Kubo and the Two Strings

Read more

Catch our live coverage of the Globes starting 6 am Monday

Follow @htshowbiz for more