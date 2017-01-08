Golden Globes: We pick our favourites in all the major categories

The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Monday morning. Often described as the eccentric precursor to the Oscars, the Globes are known for their colourful party atmosphere, and irreverent tone.
This year, like most years, the Globes recognised the ‘best’ in 2016 cinema, with a few out-of-the-box nominations. Deadpool, the Ryan Reynolds superhero film that made a killing at the box office, was the biggest surprise.
So in anticipation of the awards, we picked our favourites in all the major categories. Check them out!
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Best Director
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture
Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture
Best Animated Feature Film
Catch our live coverage of the Globes starting 6 am Monday
Follow @htshowbiz for more