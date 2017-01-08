 Golden Globes: We pick our favourites in all the major categories | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Golden Globes: We pick our favourites in all the major categories

La La Land or Moonlight? Manchester by the Sea or Deadpool? Here are our picks for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Monday morning. Often described as the eccentric precursor to the Oscars, the Globes are known for their colourful party atmosphere, and irreverent tone.

This year, like most years, the Globes recognised the ‘best’ in 2016 cinema, with a few out-of-the-box nominations. Deadpool, the Ryan Reynolds superhero film that made a killing at the box office, was the biggest surprise.

So in anticipation of the awards, we picked our favourites in all the major categories. Check them out!

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

La La Land

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Centure Women
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Dev Patel, Lion

Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture

Naomi Harris, Moonlight
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Viola Davis, Fences

Best Animated Feature Film

Zootopia
Moana
Kubo and the Two Strings

<