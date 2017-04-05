 Good news: Daniel Craig may return as James Bond for one last time | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Good news: Daniel Craig may return as James Bond for one last time

In 2015, Daniel Craig was asked if he’d be back again after finishing a difficult Spectre shoot, and replied, “I’d rather... slash my wrists... I’m over it at the moment.”

hollywood Updated: Apr 05, 2017 08:44 IST
IANS
Daniel Craig

The makers are having a tough time in finding a replacement for Daniel Craig.

Daniel Craig is ready to sign on to return as fictional British Secret Service agent James Bond, pagesix.com reported. Multiple sources told the publication that Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli has “just about persuaded Daniel Craig to do one more Bond movie”.

This comes after Broccoli produced his hit off-Broadway production of Othello with actor-producer David Oyelowo.

Read more

A Hollywood source said, “Daniel was very pleased with how ‘Othello’ went and the great reviews. Now Daniel’s talks with Barbara are going in the right direction. They have a script - screenwriting duo Neal Purvis and Robert Wade (who’ve penned several Bond movies) are writing and they’ll go into production as soon as Daniel is ready to commit.”

The source added, “Plus, Barbara Broccoli doesn’t like Tom Hiddleston, he’s a bit too smug and not tough enough to play James Bond.”

In 2015, Craig was asked if he’d be back again after finishing a difficult Spectre shoot, and replied, “I’d rather... slash my wrists... I’m over it at the moment.”

Another source said, “Daniel had such a good time in ‘Othello’, produced by Barbara that he’s ready to do a final Bond.”

Representatives for Craig and Broccoli haven’t commented on it.

