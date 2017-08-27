Goodbye Adele? Is Beyonce singing the new James Bond theme, written by Jay Z?

Beyonce is reportedly being tipped to record the next James Bond theme song as the producers are convinced that the international superstar’s global pull will help their already huge franchise.

News of the 007 project comes just weeks after the singer gave birth to twins, Sir and Rumi.

A source confirmed the news, saying that this is the only project that the 35-year-old singer is remotely interested in right now, the Daily Star reported.

The insider also revealed about the close bond that the mother of three and Skyfall singer Adele share, noting “The two spoke before Beyonce’s first meeting with film bosses and Adele told her how co-writing and performing a Bond theme gave her an amazing career hike.”

‘Not many of the themes have been as successful but there are tens of millions of Beyonce fans out there,’ the source said.

It was previously speculated that Adele would return to perform the new film’s theme song. She won an Oscar for Skyfall.

Beyonce’s husband, rap mogul Jay Z, might also hop into the new project by co-writing the theme song.

The last theme song, Spectre, was sung by British singer Sam Smith.

Daniel Craig confirmed that he would be playing the iconic role for a fifth time. Craig is also the second-longest serving Bond after Roger Moore.

The 25th Bond project is set for a November 2019 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more