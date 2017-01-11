 Googling ‘Deepika Padukone xXx’ is very risky. Porn sites might pop up | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Googling ‘Deepika Padukone xXx’ is very risky. Porn sites might pop up

hollywood Updated: Jan 11, 2017 09:58 IST
ANI
xXx: The Return of Xander Cage arrives in India on January 14.

Like every one of us, xXx: Return of Xander Cage director DJ Caruso also realises that searching for the movie or its clips online might be a bit risky, as Googling ‘xxx’ may lead to some erotic websites.

Hence, during the European premiere of the movie, Caruso warned, “You have to be very careful when you Google xXx!,” reports Express.co.uk.

“Even if you Google ‘xXx movie’, it’s very dangerous,” he laughed.

Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut, starring Vin Diesel in the titular character, is a long overdue threequel.

The director explained why this is the right time bring it back, “Now is the right time because of the zeitgeist of being a rebel and being who you are; sometimes you’re judged. Right now the world is very accepting of being an individual and Xander is sort of great for the individuality.”

“I feel like we need an action movie we can just sit back and have a good time with. We’re not changing the world!” he added.

The movie also stars Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa and Nina Dobrev.

xXx will hit the theatres in India on January 14.

