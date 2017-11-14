Happy Children’s Day: 9 screen kids that’ll take you back to childhood

We all remember those pesky pop culture kids, loudmouths with the perfect comeback, smart-alecks and know-it-alls with the answer to every question. But there’s something that’s always endearing about them.

Despite their uppity, snooty ways, we always enjoy their antics. They make for some super-memorable characters. What’s Indiana Jones without Short Round, who cares about Kick-Ass without Hit-Girl, and if you say Donnie Darko is uninteresting you’re just lying, mostly to yourself.

So this Children’s Day we’ve put together a list of some of the most memorable child characters to have appeared in movies and TV. Don’t be alarmed if you spot cartoon. They’re people too. Way to be judgmental.

Dexter (Dexter’s Laboratory)

In Dexter’s Laboratory, lives the smartest boy you’ve ever seen, but Dee Dee blows his experiments to smithereens, There is gloom, and doom while things go boom in Dexter’s Lab!

Alex Dunphy (Modern Family)

Who can handle Luke, Manny, Claire, Gloria, Phil, Cam, Jay and Mitch? Alex Dunphy can of course. Like Lisa, she’s the single source of sanity in a highly (dis)functional family.

Stewie Griffin (Family Guy)

World domination is a cinch if you happen to be Stewie Griffin. Who cares if your dad is moron and your pet dog is a high-functioning sociopath like Sherlock. As long as you have a laser gun and dastardly schemes you’re good.

Hermione Granger (The Harry Potter series)

One thing Hermione taught us was to get our priorities straight. So respect her or else you could die, or worse, expelled.

Cole Sear (The Sixth Sense)

Here’s a kid with emotional intelligence. That he has the ability to see dead people is an added bonus.

Summer ‘Tinkerbell’ Hathaway (School of Rock)

The best band manager Jack Black could’ve hoped for. Summer is very similar to Hermione in many ways, at once annoying, endearing, loyal and wickedly smart.

Juno (Juno)

Silencio peeps and pay attention. Juno is one seriously cavalier home skillet but don’t let that deter you or make you think she’s a Satanist or something. She’s a doodle with some killer linguistic skills that can’t be undid.

Anakin Skywalker (Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace)

Like Lord Voldemort, he did terrible things, terrible but great. And one cannot expect any less from Darth Vader. Also you’ll wish this killer pod racer was your father.

Kevin McCallister (Home Alone)

Kevin was the kid everyone imagined they’d turn into if put in a similar situation. Maybe we would’ve used slightly different tactics but hey, we know we can take on a couple of bumbling thugs. Now let’s all enjoy a lovely cheese pizza just for us.

