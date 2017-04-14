 Harry Styles auditioned for his role in Dunkirk beating ‘thousands’: Nolan | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Harry Styles auditioned for his role in Dunkirk beating ‘thousands’: Nolan

Christopher Nolan, whose World War II drama opens in summer 2017, says singer Harry Styles has to undergo a proper audition before he got the job.

Christopher Nolan says singer Harry Styles was among the thousands who auditioned for the role he essays in Dunkirk.

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has revealed that singer Harry Styles bagged the role in his upcoming war-drama by beating “thousands” of actors.

The 46-year-old director revealed that the former One Direction member had gone through a proper audition to get Dunkirk, reported LA Times.

“When we put the cast together, we had some established names. But for the guys on the beach, we really wanted young unknowns. He’s not that unknown, but he’d never done anything as an actor before.

“So he auditioned. I auditioned literally thousands of young men with different combinations of young men. And he had it,” said Nolan.

Dunkirk releases on July 21, 2017.

