Harvey Weinstein, brother sued for allegedly violating ‘sex trafficking’ laws in Cannes

Harvey Weinstein is being accused of violating sex trafficking laws as an aspiring actor has launched a lawsuit against him. Kadian Noble alleges that the disgraced producer invited her to his hotel room during the Cannes film festival in 2004 claiming that he wanted to cast her in an upcoming movie. She claims that he then proceeded to grope her before trapping her in the bathroom and forcing her to perform sexual acts.

Noble’s suit alleges that during the encounter, he told her that “everything will be taken care of for you if you relax”. It’s aimed not only at Harvey Weinstein but also his brother Bob and their company The Weinstein Company, citing “reckless disregard” on their parts.

The suit details the involvement of an unnamed producer at the company who spoke to Noble on the phone, instructing her to be “a good girl and do whatever he wished”.

In response, Weinstein’s spokesperson has denied the claims. “Mr Weinstein denies allegations of non-consensual sex,” his representative said. “Mr Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

The suit arrives in the same day as a civil claim in the UK from an anonymous woman who alleges that she was also sexually assaulted by Weinstein.

Both cases arrive after dozens of other women around the world have revealed similar stories about their experiences with Weinstein, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rose McGowan.

It’s believed that authorities in different cities are collaborating to try and build a legal case against the producer. LAPD detectives have been interviewing witnesses in preparation for a case to present to the district attorney; the NYPD has been investigating two rape complaints; and in London, three other cases are being handled.

