Harvey Weinstein caught on camera being slapped in the face ‘for doing what you did to these women’

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein was filmed getting assaulted at a Paradise Valley restaurant in a report by TMZ. The incident took place on January 9 at the Elements restaurant at the Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa in Paradise Valley, Arizona, USA.

Weinstein was in Arizona as part of his rehab programme after close to 100 women came forward and accused him of having either sexually harassing, sexually assaulting and in certain cases, raping them. The accusations, which first came to light early October in stories published by The New York Times and the New Yorker, spurred on a global movement of men being publicly outed for inappropriate behaviour.

According to the TMZ report, Weinstein was having dinner at 9pm with his ‘sober coach’ when a patron asked for a photograph. Weinstein declined, and when he got up to leave after dinner, the man who’d asked for the photo told his friend to record what happened next. The man confronted Weinstein and slapped him twice. He said, “You’re such a piece of s--- for what you did to these women.”

Weinstein’s representatives issued a statement to the Arizona Republic saying the TMZ report was not accurate.

