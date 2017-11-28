Harvey Weinstein resigns from Directors Guild of America

After two new lawsuits of sexual harassment were filed against Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced film producer has resigned from the Directors Guild of America. A spokeswoman from the guild yesterday confirmed the news in a statement Monday, reported Los Angeles Times.

“Harvey Weinstein resigned his membership from the DGA, effective today,” she said, although declined to elaborate.

The development comes after Weinstein was accused of engaging in sex trafficking, in one of the recently filed suits, by luring actor Kadian Noble to the Cannes Film Festival in 2014 on the pretext of business but assaulted her at his room at Le Majestic Hotel.

Last month, the DGA announced that charges had been brought against the producer and he was facing expulsion from the guild.