Harvey Weinstein’s employees got him lingerie, injections for erectile dysfunction before he met women

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein’s employees have revealed how he would get them to work for him even as he allegedly harassed women through the years. In a report by The New York Times, the producer’s former employees have talked about getting him injections for erectile dysfunction that he would take before meeting female actors, among several other things.

“They (employees) compiled “bibles” that included hints on facilitating encounters with women, and were required to procure his penile injections for erectile dysfunction. His lawyers crafted settlements that kept the truth from being explored, much less expose,” the report read. The mentioned ‘bible’ instructed employees on how to handle calls from his wife Georgina Chapman when he was with a woman.

The ongoing sexual harassment scandals have coloured every phase of awards season so far. But whether they will ultimately shape who wins is another question. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

A then 28-year-old assistant of Harvey’s, Sandeep Rehal talked about using his corporate credit card to stock a furnished apartment with women’s lingerie, flowers, two bathrobes and extra clothes for Mr Weinstein.She was tasked with getting him injectable erectile dysfunction drugs, Caverject and alprostadil. She had to keep them in he desk and throw them out in brown paper bags and ‘sometimes deliver the medication to hotels and elsewhere before his meetings with women.’

She said he threatened her with getting her sister kicked out of school were she to not comply.

The long report details more instances of how Weinstein manipulated, lured or threatened people to get his way out of sexual harassment cases.

