He’s dirty, he smells: Doctor Strange director has been outing Hollywood misconduct on Twitter

Scott Derrickson, the director of Marvel’s Doctor Strange, has been leaving a trail of revelatory insider information about Hollywood decision-making on Twitter. The filmmaker has been a vocal critic of US president Donald Trump, and has condemned sexual harassment in the industry.

His first tweet came on 30 December, in which he recounted a story about when Bob Weinstein, disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein’s business partner and brother, called him to ask him for some last-minute help with a movie. Bob wanted Derrickson, who has made several horror movies such as The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Sinister, to rewrite the film Dracula 2000 just two weeks before it was supposed to begin filming. Here is their exchange.

ME: Hello?

BOB: It’s Bob Weinstein. You gotta save my life.

ME: How so, Bob?

BOB: My movie needs a rewrite. Shoots in two weeks. It’s called Dracula 2000. It’s terrible. But I’m making it anyway.

ME: If it’s terriblewhy make it?

BOB: Because it’s called Dracula 2000.#TrueStory — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) December 31, 2017

His second tweet came on January 2. In it Derrickson recounted a conversation he had with an unnamed studio boss, who wanted him to make a movie about the Salem Witch Trials, but in which the witches were real. Derrickson responded with a pertinent question.

STUDIO HEAD: If you love the concept, we’ll make the movie.

ME: Okay.

STUDIO HEAD: "The Salem Witch Trials, but the witches are REAL!"

ME: (pause) That’s kinda like saying "It’s a holocaust movie, but the Jews deserved it"

STUDIO HEAD (pause): I’ll call you back.#TrueStory — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) January 2, 2018

The third tweet came on January 3. This time, Derrickson told a ‘true story’ about casting, and how a studio head shot down his suggestions - Hilary Swank, Laura Linney and Benicio del Toro - in the most defamatory manner. According to Derrickson, the boss refused to cast del Toro in the film because, “he’s dirty, he smells.” The studio boss’ reasons for not casting Linney and Swank - both Oscar winners - was laden with expletives.

ME: How about Hillary Swank?

STUDIO HEAD: I wouldn’t let her wash my car



ME: Maybe Laura Linney?

PRODUCER: I wouldn’t fuck her with somebody else’s dick



ME: I want Benecio Del Toro

STUDIO HEAD: No

ME: Why not?

STUDIO HEAD He’s dirty, he smells, I can tell#TrueCastingStories — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) January 3, 2018

Follow @htshowbiz for more