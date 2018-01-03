 He’s dirty, he smells: Doctor Strange director has been outing Hollywood misconduct on Twitter | hollywood | Hindustan Times
He’s dirty, he smells: Doctor Strange director has been outing Hollywood misconduct on Twitter

Scott Derrickson, the director of Marvel’s Doctor Strange, has been tweeting revelatory insider information about sexism and racism in Hollywood.

hollywood Updated: Jan 03, 2018 10:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Benedict Cumberbatch and director Scott Derrickson on set for Stephen Strange.
Benedict Cumberbatch and director Scott Derrickson on set for Stephen Strange.

Scott Derrickson, the director of Marvel’s Doctor Strange, has been leaving a trail of revelatory insider information about Hollywood decision-making on Twitter. The filmmaker has been a vocal critic of US president Donald Trump, and has condemned sexual harassment in the industry.

His first tweet came on 30 December, in which he recounted a story about when Bob Weinstein, disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein’s business partner and brother, called him to ask him for some last-minute help with a movie. Bob wanted Derrickson, who has made several horror movies such as The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Sinister, to rewrite the film Dracula 2000 just two weeks before it was supposed to begin filming. Here is their exchange.

His second tweet came on January 2. In it Derrickson recounted a conversation he had with an unnamed studio boss, who wanted him to make a movie about the Salem Witch Trials, but in which the witches were real. Derrickson responded with a pertinent question.

The third tweet came on January 3. This time, Derrickson told a ‘true story’ about casting, and how a studio head shot down his suggestions - Hilary Swank, Laura Linney and Benicio del Toro - in the most defamatory manner. According to Derrickson, the boss refused to cast del Toro in the film because, “he’s dirty, he smells.” The studio boss’ reasons for not casting Linney and Swank - both Oscar winners - was laden with expletives.

