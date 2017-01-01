Here are our top 5 most-anticipated movies of 2017. Get pumped

Let no one tell you that 2016 was a lousy year for movies. And while 2017, at least on paper, looks just as unappealing (sequels, reboots, rehashes galore), there is a handful of films that we’re really excited about.

Yes, Star Wars: Episode VIII, The Fate of the Furious, Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and Justice League are worth geeking out about, and they will get all the attention they deserve when they roll around - just not in this list.

This one is about the movies that will generate huge buzz online when they arrive, but will most probably be overshadowed by others. It’s about the underdogs - not the Oscar contenders necessarily, but most certainly not summer blockbusters either.

Here is our list of the most-anticipated movies of 2017, in the order of their release.

1. T2: Trainspotting

Director Danny Boyle reunites with the old gang in an unexpected sequel to the film that put everyone involved on the map. And the first trailer promised great things - humour, nostalgia, and more shenanigans from Renton, Spud, Sick Boy and Begbie.

2. Logan

Yes, it’s a superhero film. Yes, it’s a sequel. Yes, it’s pretty mainstream. But what sets Logan apart from the rest is that this time, it really does seem like director James Mangold and Hugh Jackman are doing something special with everyone’s favourite mutant. It’s going to be the final Wolverine movie starring Jackman, and the grim, melancholy tone the trailer teased has us all excited.

3. Baby Driver

Everyone complained when Edgar Wright dropped out of directing Marvel’s Ant-Man. But with that disappointment came the promise of an original movie by the cult filmmaker. Baby Driver is it. We’ve only seen a few images from the film and nothing else, but Wright has tremendous goodwill, and that’s what counts.

4. Blade Runner 2049

Anyone who has seen Arrival and La La Land would attest to the fact that when director Denis Villeneuve and star Ryan Gosling announce a collaboration, that’s enough of a reason to take notice. When the movie they’re collaborating on happens to be a sequel to an old classic like Blade Runner, you drop everything and start counting the days.

5. Logan Lucky

No one really believed Steven Soderbergh when he said that he was going to retire from making movies forever - especially when in that ‘retirement’ he went and directed all 20 episodes of his TV show The Knick. But with Logan Lucky, his ‘comeback’ film, he is returning to the genre he’s most famous for (the heist movie), thanks to the Ocean’s movies. It’s going to star Daniel Craig, Adam Driver, Channing Tatun, Hilary Swank and many, many more. Isn’t that enough?

