Here are the top 10 most-pirated films of 2016. Did you download any?

Despite the measures taken by the government to curb online piracy, it seems like 2016 hasn’t been any different for the torrent community. A list of the year’s most-downloaded films was released by TorrentFreak, a website that covers illegal file sharing.

As with most years, 2016’s most-pirated films are also the ones that made the most money at the box office. Deadpool, the Ryan Reynolds superhero satire led the pack at number 1 on the list. The only exception is Independence Day: Resurgence, which tanked at the international BO, but finds itself at number 7 on this list.

This year, due to inconsistencies in the reporting of actual numbers of downloads, TorrentFreak did not disclose exactly how many people shared the films on portals such as The Pirate Bay and Kickass Torrents, both of which have had a troubled year. Due to several countries passing strict laws against online piracy, file sharing sites were either non-functional or had to resort to proxy servers for most of 2016. Even in India, the telecom ministry blocked most torrent sites in July 2016.

You can check out the rest of the top 10 here. You can also click on the hyperlinks to read the Hindustan Times review.

1. Deadpool

2. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

3. Captain America: Civil War

4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens

5. X-Men: Apocalypse

6. Warcraft

7. Independence Day: Resurgence

8. Suicide Squad

9. Finding Dory

10. The Revenant

Notice that there are 2 films from 2015 that made it to the list. This is because only the films that are released earlier in the year get enough time to be uploaded to these sites, thereby giving them a head start.

