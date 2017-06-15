Here’s how Owen Wilson became Lightning McQueen in animated film series, Cars

Actor Owen Wilson, who will be returning to voice the animated character of Lightning McQueen in the third Installment of the Cars film franchise, has revealed that he got the role because of the 2000 classic Shanghai Noon and its 2003 sequel, Shanghai Knights. Both films went on to become blockbusters and established Owen as one of the top Hollywood stars.



At a promotional event, Wilson revealed the secret behind his casting. “Yeah, there is some talk. Uh, I saw Jackie (Chan) not too long ago and we were talking about it. But, it’s funny that you mention that because Shanghai Noon was the movie, I think, that helped me sorta become involved with Cars, because when I met John Lasseter, he and his kids had enjoyed that movie. And, he said that he had this animated movie that he thought maybe I’d be good for so that’s, you know, how I ended up getting cast as Lightning McQueen,” he was quoted as saying.

During the conference he also revealed that he will reunite with his Shanghai co-star Jackie Chan for the third installment in the franchise, Shanghai Dawn, “very soon”.

Cars 3 will release in India on June 16.

