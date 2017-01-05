 Here’s how the xXx team is planning to celebrate Deepika Padukone’s birthday | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Here’s how the xXx team is planning to celebrate Deepika Padukone’s birthday

hollywood Updated: Jan 05, 2017 18:33 IST
PTI
The action film will mark Deepika’s Hollywood debut and is set to hit theatres in India on January 14.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage director DJ Caruso has revealed that a special birthday dinner has been planned for actor Deepika Padukone, who turned 31 on Thursday.

The action film will mark Deepika’s Hollywood debut and is set to hit theatres in India on January 14.

Replying to a fan’s query about the xXx team’s plans for Deepika’s birthday, Caruso revealed last night, “@Deepi_crazen @deepikapadukone yes we have a bday dinner setup for tomorrow to celebrate her birthday (sic).”

Deepika, along with the cast and crew of the film are currently in Mexico for the promotions. She will being promotions in India with Vin Diesel from January 12.

<