 Here’s proof that Reese Witherspoon’s daughter would totally pass as her twin | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 23, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Here’s proof that Reese Witherspoon’s daughter would totally pass as her twin

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Elizabeth Philippe looks like her carbon copy. Check out their pics together:

hollywood Updated: Aug 23, 2017 17:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Elizabeth Philippe are spitting images of each other.
Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Elizabeth Philippe are spitting images of each other.

It is pretty natural for a child to look like their mom or dad but this is just too much. Oscar-winning actor Reese Witherspoon’s daughter is more or less a carbon copy of her and we can’t handle it.

Ava Elizabeth Philippe is just as pretty as her name and virtually a twin of her beautiful mom. She may be 17 but already has her mom’s adorable face and stunning blonde locks. She also has a bit of her actor father Ryan Philippe’s looks as well.

“She’s just a sweetheart. And just a nice young woman who’s turned out to have this huge heart and soul and, I’m just so proud of her,” Reese has said about her daughter.

#ReeseWitherspoon & #AvaElizabethPhillippe, nearly 16

A post shared by Celebrity Babies (@celeb_babies_kids) on

Ava is currently has a summer job at a restaurant in a Hollywood suburb where she works as a waitress. Ava is Reese and Ryan’s eldest who also have a son, Deacon (13).

See pics: Here are 17 star kids who look exactly like their parents

Reese has another son Tennessee (4) with her agent Jim Roth. Check out their pics:

In good company at the #SingMovie premiere last night ❤️🎉 P.S. It's a wonderful family film for the holidays!

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

No better way to celebrate the @DraperJames X @Netaporter collaboration than with my nearest and dearest!! 💋🥂💙

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

#GoldenHour with the kiddos ⛅️💓

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from hollywood
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you