Here’s proof that Reese Witherspoon’s daughter would totally pass as her twin

It is pretty natural for a child to look like their mom or dad but this is just too much. Oscar-winning actor Reese Witherspoon’s daughter is more or less a carbon copy of her and we can’t handle it.

Ava Elizabeth Philippe is just as pretty as her name and virtually a twin of her beautiful mom. She may be 17 but already has her mom’s adorable face and stunning blonde locks. She also has a bit of her actor father Ryan Philippe’s looks as well.

“She’s just a sweetheart. And just a nice young woman who’s turned out to have this huge heart and soul and, I’m just so proud of her,” Reese has said about her daughter.

#ReeseWitherspoon & #AvaElizabethPhillippe, nearly 16 A post shared by Celebrity Babies (@celeb_babies_kids) on Aug 29, 2015 at 9:34am PDT

Ava is currently has a summer job at a restaurant in a Hollywood suburb where she works as a waitress. Ava is Reese and Ryan’s eldest who also have a son, Deacon (13).

See pics: Here are 17 star kids who look exactly like their parents

Reese has another son Tennessee (4) with her agent Jim Roth. Check out their pics:

In good company at the #SingMovie premiere last night ❤️🎉 P.S. It's a wonderful family film for the holidays! A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Dec 4, 2016 at 2:52pm PST

No better way to celebrate the @DraperJames X @Netaporter collaboration than with my nearest and dearest!! 💋🥂💙 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

#GoldenHour with the kiddos ⛅️💓 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 3, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

Follow @htshowbiz for more