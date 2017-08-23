Here’s proof that Reese Witherspoon’s daughter would totally pass as her twin
Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Elizabeth Philippe looks like her carbon copy. Check out their pics together:hollywood Updated: Aug 23, 2017 17:51 IST
It is pretty natural for a child to look like their mom or dad but this is just too much. Oscar-winning actor Reese Witherspoon’s daughter is more or less a carbon copy of her and we can’t handle it.
Ava Elizabeth Philippe is just as pretty as her name and virtually a twin of her beautiful mom. She may be 17 but already has her mom’s adorable face and stunning blonde locks. She also has a bit of her actor father Ryan Philippe’s looks as well.
“She’s just a sweetheart. And just a nice young woman who’s turned out to have this huge heart and soul and, I’m just so proud of her,” Reese has said about her daughter.
Ava is currently has a summer job at a restaurant in a Hollywood suburb where she works as a waitress. Ava is Reese and Ryan’s eldest who also have a son, Deacon (13).
See pics: Here are 17 star kids who look exactly like their parents
Reese has another son Tennessee (4) with her agent Jim Roth. Check out their pics:
#AvaElizabethPhillippe, de 16 años, es la hija mayor de la protagonista de "Legalmente Rubia" y ha dado que hablar gracias a la similitud con su madre. La hija adolescente de la ganadora del Oscar suele compartir imágenes con su madre en su cuenta de Instagram, lo que ha llamado la atención de los usuarios debido a la evidente similitud entre ambas. Ava fue fruto de la relación entre #ReeseWitherspoon y el también actor #RyanPhillipe, quienes se conocieron durante el rodaje de la película "Juegos Sexuales" y permanecieron casados desde 1999 hasta 2007. #Notas #PashaMErida #Twins #Identicas #Likemomlikedaughter
Being a mom is one of the biggest joys of my life. I have learned so much from my 3 kids... patience, kindness, humility, creativity and of course, how to tell a great knock-knock joke! 😉 To my wonderful kids, I love you more than you will ever know (You will figure that out as soon as you have your own kids. 😘) Always know how grateful I am everyday I get to be your mom!! 💖✨💖
Follow @htshowbiz for more