Here’s Ryan Reynolds’ hilarious response to Deadpool’s Oscar snub

hollywood Updated: Jan 25, 2017 15:41 IST
PTI
The tickle fight resumes.

After Deadpool failed to receive any nominations from the Academy Awards on Tuesday, the film’s star Ryan Reynolds had a tongue-in-cheek response for his fans on Twitter.

The 40-year-old star congratulated the Oscar nominees for their “brilliant films.”

“Regularly scheduled tickle-fight at Camp #Deadpool is still on. Congrats to all the nominees for these brilliant films. #Oscars2017,” he wrote.

Reynolds was making a reference to his post from last December, when Deadpool and Reynolds himself were nominated for Golden Globes’ best picture and best performance by an actor in a motion picture-musical or comedy, respectively.

He tweeted that “the entire Deadpool team is engaged in a grotesque, early morning tickle-fight” for celebrations.

