Here’s the first ever photo of Henry Cavill as Superman

Director Zack Snyder has shared a photo of Henry Cavill wearing a replica of Christopher Reeve’s Superman costume from the original films.

The photo, taken by Snyder is the first ever of Cavill as Superman. It was later shared by fans on Twitter.

“First test with Henry...I knew right away he was my Superman,” Snyder wrote in the caption.

Cavill will reprise his role as Superman in upcoming Justice League and Man of Steel 2.

Justice League will also feature Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko.

The superhero team-up movie is scheduled to be released in US theatres on November 17.

