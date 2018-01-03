Here’s when Liam Neeson’s The Commuter will roll into Indian theatres

Liam Neeson’s The Commuter will release in India on January 19. PVR Pictures will be bringing the action-thriller to India, read a statement.

After the worldwide success of Unknown, Non-Stop and Run All Night, director Jaume Collet-Serra and Neeson have reunited again for The Commuter.

The movie also stars Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson and Sam Neill. The film’s plot revolves around a man’s quest to prevent disaster on a packed commuter train.

