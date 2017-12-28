How does Kenneth Branagh as a Bond villain opposite Daniel Craig sound?

Kenneth Branagh says portraying the role of a James Bond villain would be a “delicious” opportunity. The 57-year-old actor, who was last seen playing detective Hercule Poirot in Murder on the Orient Express, said the antagonists to the latest 007, Danile Craig, have been “almost Shakespearean”, The Mirror reported.

“I think as an actor that is always delicious to play... I am a connoisseur of those Bond villains. But is a hard one to do. I loved Javier Bardem in Skyfall.”

Actor Kenneth Branagh waves before placing his hands and feet in cement in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles. (REUTERS)

The actor-director added keeping up with the changing tastes of the masses was tough and the Bond franchise has managed to keep them on their toes.

“That franchise has been great at responding to the way that audiences want to receive the material. That is not trying to be a cartoon - they want to have as much complication as possible,” he said.

Featuring Craig in the number 25 Bond movie, the next installment is expected to be released in November 2019.

