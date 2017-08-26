How Dwayne Johnson’s San Andreas helped a 10yr old boy save his younger brother’s life

A 10-year-old boy saved the life of his little brother by using the CPR methods he learned while watching Dwayne Johnson’s San Andreas.

Johnson took to social media to praise Jacob O’Connor, after the Detroit-area youngster helped saved his two-year-old brother Dylan from drowning. “You know there’s a little 10-year-old boy out there and his name is Jacob O’Connor. He’s a real-life hero. He couldn’t find his little two-year-old brother Dylan so he went out back and found little Dylan lying face down in their pool. Jacob pulled him out, remained calm and started administering CPR and chest compressions and saved his little brother’s life. He learned how to do this by watching this big, brown tattooed guy in his favourite movie San Andreas. Jacob, I’m so proud of you so much so that I’ve got to meet you. I’ve got to shake the hands of a real-life hero,” Johnson said.

According to Jacob, he remembers an important scene from San Andreas where Johnson was doing compression to save a life. “There was an earthquake, then it caused a tsunami and then there was a daughter that was drowning and he had to get her out and he did the same thing,” the 10-year-old told ABC2 News.

After saving his brother’s life, Jacob will now get a chance to meet the actor on set of his upcoming film Skyscraper.

“When you come to my sets, it’s like Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory dude because you can eat all the sweets you want and it’s all free,” Dwayne teased. “Yes, it’s free. I’ll see you next week buddy.”

“Hopefully, your little 2yr old brother, Dylan is well enough to fly because I wanna meet him too. I’ll have some very nice people contact your family in the upcoming days to make the arrangements,” he added.

