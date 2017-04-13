How Thor: Ragnarok beat Beauty and the Beast, Captian America, and Star Wars

The first trailer for Thor: Raganarok has been watched 136 million times in just 24 hours -- a new record for Disney and Marvel Studios.

This unprecedented enthusiasm for the movie sees Thor: Ragnarok smash the previous Marvel record, held by Captain America: Civil War, which scored 94 million online views in its first 24 hours online. The trailer for the third Thor movie also becomes is also now the world’s most-watched trailer for a Disney film, overtaking Beauty and the Beast with 127.6 million views and Star Wars: The Force Awakens with 112 million views.

The list of records stops there for Thor: Ragnarok as it fell short of matching the It trailer, unveiled March 29. The Stephen King adaptation scored 197 million views in its first 24 hours online. The Fate of the Furious drew 139 million views.

