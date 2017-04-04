How Tony Stark will influence Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man will have his own digital assistant like Iron Man’s JARVIS in the forthcoming film Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“He (Spider-Man) does (have a digital assistant). Which surprises him, because he doesn’t (know) until Tony deactivates that... deactivates the Training Wheels protocol. So the suit starts doing a bunch of stuff. You know, it does a holographic interface, and things like that,” producer Eric Carroll said on YouTube channel, ScreenRant.

“Most notably, it starts talking to him, and he goes, ‘Oh, this is weird.’ And he starts asking it stuff, but he’s not super slick or Tony Stark smart, who invented the OS and did all this. He is a kid. So he’s like, ‘Um, how do I get to where that thing is?’

“And it’s like, ‘Um, I don’t know. Pretty much drive? How are you going to get there?’ And he’s like, ‘Um, if I didn’t have a car, let’s just say, how would I get there?’ And it’s like, ‘Well, if you walk...’ And he’s like, ‘No, OK, alright ... I guess just give me directions and I’ll figure out the HOW I’m getting there’,” Carroll said.

Directed by Jon Watts, the remake will see actor Robert Downey Jr reprising his role as Tony Stark.

Zendaya Coleman will play a love interest and Marisa Tomei will play Aunt May. Rounding up the main cast is Michael Keaton as the evil Vulture. It is to release in the US in July.

