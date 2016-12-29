 Hugh Jackman walks away from the sunset in this stunning new Logan poster | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Hugh Jackman walks away from the sunset in this stunning new Logan poster

hollywood Updated: Dec 29, 2016 13:57 IST
AFP
Logan arrives on March 3, 2017.

Hugh Jackman has teased his new, upcoming X-Men spinoff film Logan with a new poster and image from the film, due out in March, 2017.

The poster, which the actor shared via his Facebook feed, sees Logan’s silhouette against a sunset, and was aptly captioned: “Sunset. LOGAN. 3.3.17”.

While little is known about the film’s plot, Jackman will return to play Wolverine, purportedly for the last time. The film will also star Sir Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, as well as Richard E Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant and Dafne Keen, who is rumoured to be playing X-23, a character who possesses powers similar to Wolverine’s.

The primary villains for the film will include The Reavers as well as Wolverine’s old enemies, Weapon X. A new trailer is expected to drop sometime in January.

