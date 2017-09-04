I don’t enjoy being single, says Angelina Jolie; is the Brad Pitt divorce moving ahead at all?

Angelina Jolie took time from promoting her new film, the Cambodia-set drama First They Killed my Father, at the ongoing Telluride Film Festival, to answer questions about her life as a newly single person.

“This is the first time I have done this for a long time. It’s not easy. I am a little shy this time, because I am not as strong inside as I have been in the past,” she said.

Speaking with the Sunday Telegraph, the star, 42, said, “I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted. There’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard.”

“Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together, but really I am just trying to get through my days,” she added. “Emotionally, it’s been a very difficult year and I have had some other health issues. So my health is something I have to monitor.”

Jolie previously spoke about her illness - she was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy - in a Vanity Fair spread published in July.

Jolie abruptly filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, her husband of two years and partner of 12, in September 2016. Since then, they’ve been locked in a heated custody battle over their six children. In January, a judge agreed to keep the proceedings private - no details about it will be made public by the court.

Recently, reports suggested that the divorce was on hold. In August, an E News report quoted a source as saying, “They are taking a breather and seeing what happens.”

The rumours were denied by a different source in a separate story on E News.

Follow @htshowbiz for more