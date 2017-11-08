I don’t feel like a grown-up yet: Jaden Smith

Just 19, Jaden Smith is already diversifying his talent by dabbling in multiple spheres. Other than acting in films, he is a rapper and even has his own clothes line. The star kid debuted with his father actor Will Smith in The Pursuit Of Happyness (2006), and later did films such as The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008), The Karate Kid (2010) and After Earth (2013) with his father again. Currently, Jaden is looking forward to the release of his new album. In an exclusive chat, he spoke to HT Café about being a star kid and juggling many avenues in his career.

Other than acting, you sing and rap as well. What interests you the most?

It depends a lot on what you working on and when you are working on it. If I was making say a Bollywood film, I would say I like acting better, because that is something I really want to do. If not, I would say I like making music better because then I get to go on [musical] tours. I think creativity comes to a person in so many different ways, that’s why it’s important to balance so many things.

Being a star kid, do you take advice from your parents about career decisions?

Yes, I do take career opinions from my parents. Not only my parents but also the people around me that I have worked with. I listen to elders, in general, as they have been through things that I haven’t and I might [in the future]. So, then it all becomes easier for me. You know it (being a star kid) was very different and I can’t compare it to anything else, because it’s all I have ever known. It is definitely very difficult but I just want to use this blessing to really make other people’s lives easier and spread light to other people.

How has your transition been from doing roles as a child and roles as a grown-up?

The transition has been pretty easy. I don’t feel that I am that much of a grown-up yet, because I am only 19, and I don’t think I have taken that big leap yet. Perhaps, by the time I am 23, I will know. I started acting when I was 8 and I just turned 19, so I don’t really know how different it feels. Though I do feel as a grown-up because now we work a lot more hours than we used to as a kid.

Your new album is releasing in November. What can you tell us about it?

It is something that people, and especially the young people, around the world can really connect to. It is about being young and how difficult it can be sometimes, especially when you don’t have people and friends around you to talk about and the people get that. It’s like a young emotional album; it’s about the young lot of today so you know I’m really happy about its idea.

What do you remember about shooting for The Karate Kid?

I just remember living in Beijing, China for about four months and not being able to be home or study. Jackie Chan taught me a lot and it was a lot of fun shooting the The Karate Kid (To celebrate Children’s Day, Jaden’s The Karate Kid will air on Sony PIX). It was tough being so young and away from home. It was difficult, although exciting as well, to learn karate and kung fu which was new for me.

Have you been to India?

I have not but I have heard a lot about India. I am planning to visit India at around the beginning of next year. It will be a personal visit and should be fun. I want to hang out and get a feel of the place.

