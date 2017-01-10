 I don’t recognise this man: Tom Hardy slams beefy modern action heroes | hollywood | Hindustan Times
I don’t recognise this man: Tom Hardy slams beefy modern action heroes

hollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2017 12:48 IST
IANS
IANS
Highlight Story

Actor Tom Hardy attends the premiere of FX's Taboo at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy, who essayed the antagonist’s role in The Dark Knight Rises (2012), has slammed beefy modern action hero roles, claiming he finds them too boring for him to play.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Hardy, known for playing gritty roles in action films such as Mad Max: Fury Road, also said he believes baddies have lost their individuality, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Read more

He also drew a distinction between Harrison Ford’s 1980s Indiana Jones and Australian actor Chris Hemsworth’s more recent portrayal of Thor in several Marvel Universe films.

Hardy said: “One was allowed to express personal characteristics... Now you’ve got to look like you’ve just come off a vegan diet, gone to the gym, part Navy Seal, really clean-valued, clean-living, moralistic - and then you go out and save the world from an impending danger that isn’t really dangerous at all.

“And it becomes not committed to any sense of the gubbins of reality: I don’t recognise this man.”

