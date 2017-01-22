I got arrested at 15 for joyriding in a stolen Mercedes: Tom Hardy

Actor Tom Hardy has revealed that he was arrested for joyriding a stolen Mercedes when he was just 15.

The 39-year-old actor grew up in the suburb of East Sheen in South West London, and has said his “privileged and peaceful” upbringing pushed him to want to mess everything up, reported Daily Mirror.

“It’s the suburbs, the life is so privileged and peaceful and so dull, it gives you the instinctive desire to want to mess everything up.

“I got arrested at 15 for joyriding in a stolen Mercedes. And for good measure there was a gun in the car. I just had to endanger myself - it was a kind of self-harming,” Hardy said.