I like dirty stunts, Tom Cruise’ stunts too polished: Transformers’ Michael Bay

Filmmaker Michael Bay says he prefers dirty and sloppy stunts. The ‘Mummy’ stars including Tom Cruise’ stunts are a bit too polished for his liking, he adds.

“We’ve talked but I told him, ‘Tom (Cruise), I know you rehearse your stunts over and over, but I like sloppy stunts.’ So that would be the rub working with us, I wouldn’t let him rehearse as much,” he said.

“I like my stunts to be dirty and messy. With ‘Mission: Impossible’ I understand you need very choreographed stunts...” he added.

The 52-year-old filmmaker has emphasised that he is done with the ‘Transformers’ franchise and would prefer to “go out with a bang”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He is looking forward to doing something “more serious and more adult” in the future.

