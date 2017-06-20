I like dirty stunts, Tom Cruise’ stunts too polished: Transformers’ Michael Bay
Michael Bay of Transformers fame says he likes stunts in his films to be dirty and sloppy, unlike those in Tom Cruise films, which are too polished for him.
“We’ve talked but I told him, ‘Tom (Cruise), I know you rehearse your stunts over and over, but I like sloppy stunts.’ So that would be the rub working with us, I wouldn’t let him rehearse as much,” he said.
“I like my stunts to be dirty and messy. With ‘Mission: Impossible’ I understand you need very choreographed stunts...” he added.
The 52-year-old filmmaker has emphasised that he is done with the ‘Transformers’ franchise and would prefer to “go out with a bang”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
He is looking forward to doing something “more serious and more adult” in the future.
