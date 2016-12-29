I love to see nature play a character: Baltasar Kormákur Samper

Filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur Samper says he’s drawn to stories that talk about nature, and that his place of origin, Iceland, plays an important role in that. “I love stories where nature gets to play a character... There’s a lot about nature that people don’t know and take things for granted when it comes to being adventurous,” says the 39-year-old.

“I come from a country of volcanos. People around here don’t realise how dangerous that can be and just start doing adventures. I don’t want to sound arrogant and ask people to stop doing that, but I want them to respect nature. I want them to be prepared before they head on for an adventure,” he adds.

So far, Baltasar has directed two films which revolve around nature. Icelandic film, The Deep (2012), was about a fisherman who tries to survive in the freezing ocean after his boat capsizes off the south coast of Iceland. And his Hollywood project, Everest (2015), dealt with a real-life incident, which saw a group of mountaineers face near-death situation after their attempt to scale Mount Everest is met with a dangerous storm. The film recently saw its India TV premiere on Sony Pix.

“Everest has sort of become a tourist trap and people think it’s a rather easy job to get to the top of it. The accident that happened, which was shown in the film as well, is related to that. People should respect mountains and be aware of what might happen, if things don’t go their way,” he says.