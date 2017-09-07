I’m a little confused, too: Jared Leto finally opens up about the multiple Joker movies

For the past few weeks, the Joker has been the biggest topic of conversation in the world of comic book movies. Warner Bros. recently announced their intention of making a new standalone movie featuring the Joker, but it wouldn’t star Jared Leto, who plays the character in the DC Extended Universe. If all this seems overly confusing, then you are not alone.

In a new interview given to On Demand Entertainment, Jared Leto, who portrayed the role of the diabolical clown in Suicide Squad, admitted he is just as confused as we are, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m a little confused, too. But yeah, there are a couple of things happening in the DC world,” Leto noted.

Adding, “I love the Joker. He’s a great character and really fun character to play. But it’s a big universe and when you play the Joker, there’s no ownership there. You have the honour of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off. There are other films that are in development and I’m excited to see what comes from them.”

Currently, three movies featuring the Joker are in works.

A team-up with Harley Quinn and a sequel to Suicide Squad (both to feature Leto’s Joker), plus a stand-alone project from The Hangover’s Todd Phillips that takes place in an entirely different reality to the other movies and that would star an entirely different actor.

According to some sources, Leto was not really pleased by the multiple Joker situations.

As of now, there have been no comments from Warner Bros. on Leto’s remarks.

