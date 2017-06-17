If this Transformers: The Last Knight IMAX video doesn’t get you hyped, nothing will

With just a few weeks to go before Transformers: The Last Knight, the fifth film in the Transformers series, hits theatres, a new featurette highlighting director Michael Bay’s maverick use of IMAX cameras has been released.

“In cinema, I’m always trying to push the boundaries,” he says, in the 2-minute video, “and it’s really to give you the very best experience.”

“It’s amazing the world Michael has created. He continues to make them bigger and better,” says Mark Wahlberg, who returns as Cade Yaeger for the second time, following Transformers: Age of Extinction.

Bay is shooting The Last Knight in IMAX 3D. “I’m the type that believes if you’re going to do 3D, you shoot it in real 3D,” he says.

“We are the first blockbuster to shoot not 10 minutes, not 15 minutes of IMAX footage, but 98%.”

Transformers: The Last Knight is scheduled for release on June 30 in India. Bay has said it will be his final film in the series.

