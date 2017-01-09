In case you missed it: Deepika Padukone was at Golden Globes too

The Golden Globes ceremony is over, Priyanka Chopra has presented an award and it’s on to the parties. But the Desi Girl was not be the only Indian beauty to make a statement at the after hour festivities, another Bollywood beauty joined her.

Read more

While Priyanka wowed in plunging metallic Ralph Lauren when she took to the stage at the Globes, Deepika made a statement with her flattering sunshine yellow number and wavy hair at the Instyle party.

Deepika’s stylist Shaleena Nathani shared the xXx: The Return of Xander Cage star’s Golden Globes look on Instagram. “So excited to have been a part of this. Feel so so so proud @deepikapadukone at the Instyle party #goldenglobes2017 styled by the amazing @elizabethsaltzman @teamsaltzman wearing @ralphlauren makeup @hungvanngo hair @cwoodhair #dreamdreamdreamteam,” she wrote in a post.

The bad guys do have all the fun. Representing #Baywatch at the #GoldenGlobes!‬ A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Both Priyanka and Deepika are ready with their Hollywood debuts. While xXx will release this week, Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch will release in summer. The film has Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in lead roles while our desi girl plays the villain. She was seen giving the award to Billy Bob Thronton for Best TV actor.

Quoting my favourite #MerylStreep, as I call an end to this night...when you have a broken heart...make art. You are astounding! #FanGirl A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:42am PST

Follow @htshowbiz for more