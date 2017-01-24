In long post, Suicide Squad director David Ayer admits the movie ‘has its flaws’

Filmmaker David Ayer has said he wishes he had a ‘time machine’ so he could make changes to the critically panned superhero film Suicide Squad.

The 49-year-old director received predominantly negative reviews for his work on the 2016 ensemble movie which banded together several DC Comics’ villains, and has now said he wishes he had the chance to ‘engineer a more grounded story’ for The Joker (played by Jared Leto).

Read more

Posting a note on Twitter, David said: “Wish I had a time machine. I’d make Joker the main villain and engineer a more grounded story. I have to take the good and bad and learn from it. I love making movies and I love DC (Comics).

“I’m a high school dropout and used to paint houses for a living. I’m lucky to have the job I have. I have to give the characters the stories and plots they deserve. Real talk.”

The news comes after many fans were left disappointed when the Clown Prince of Crime was notably missing for large portions of the summer blockbuster.

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more