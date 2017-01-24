 In long post, Suicide Squad director David Ayer admits the movie ‘has its flaws’ | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 24, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

In long post, Suicide Squad director David Ayer admits the movie ‘has its flaws’

hollywood Updated: Jan 24, 2017 17:36 IST
PTI
Highlight Story

Suicide Squad released in August 2016 and sits at 26% on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

Filmmaker David Ayer has said he wishes he had a ‘time machine’ so he could make changes to the critically panned superhero film Suicide Squad.

The 49-year-old director received predominantly negative reviews for his work on the 2016 ensemble movie which banded together several DC Comics’ villains, and has now said he wishes he had the chance to ‘engineer a more grounded story’ for The Joker (played by Jared Leto).

Read more

Posting a note on Twitter, David said: “Wish I had a time machine. I’d make Joker the main villain and engineer a more grounded story. I have to take the good and bad and learn from it. I love making movies and I love DC (Comics).

“I’m a high school dropout and used to paint houses for a living. I’m lucky to have the job I have. I have to give the characters the stories and plots they deserve. Real talk.”

The news comes after many fans were left disappointed when the Clown Prince of Crime was notably missing for large portions of the summer blockbuster.

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from hollywood

How your Dad bought insurance and why you can do better
How your Dad bought insurance and why you can do better
Promotional feature

Recommended for you