Insidious: The Last Key trailer - Watch what the Conjuring’s James Wan has in store next

The first trailer for the latest film in the Insidious franchise - the series’ fourth - has been released.

The trailer opens in the past, with a man, who is experiencing supernatural occurrences in his home, calling out for assistance from Elise (Lin Shaye) and company.

Present-day Elise visits a house in New Mexico, with her sidekicks Steven ‘Specs and Tucker, which turns out to be her old home.

She starts to feel the terror she experienced as a child in that house.

The film will take chart the life of Dr. Elise in three different stages, as she’s haunted by the spirits.

While this promises to take her even deeper into the Further, the spirit world that houses these mystical beings, it also unveils a new villain - a demonic creature with keys for fingers.

This is the fourth installment in the Insidious franchise. The series has grossed over $371 million at the worldwide box office, which is impressive when we look at the relatively small budgets the films have ($16.5 million).

Adam Robitel has taken over directing duties from Whannell for the fourth instalment, although he has written the movie after working on all three previous trips to the Further.

Lin Shaye is reprising the role of Dr Elise Rainier, while Leigh Whannell (Steven Specs) and Angus Sampson (Tucker) also reprise their roles.

Produced by James Wan, Insidious: The Last Key will hit the US cinemas on January 5, 2018.

