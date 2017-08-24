Iron Man might don the Model-Prime armour in Avengers: Infinity War. Here’s why

One superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) who constantly upgrades and changes his look is Iron Man. He’s done it for every new movie he’s appeared in, and sometimes even more than once in a single movie (Iron Man 3). Recent set pictures from Avengers: Infinity War shoots that surfaced online gave us our first glimpse at the newest armour Tony Stark (played by Robert Downey Jr) will wear in his fight against Thanos.

The set photos that revealed Iron man’s new suit. (JustJared)

While we couldn’t get a full look at the suit and have no concrete details about his new tech till now, the Mark XLVIII sure looks a lot like the Model-Prime armour (Mark 51) from the characters comics. A genius Redditor, Derpston_P_Derp, also took the bust which we saw in the set photos, and combined his suit from Captain America: Civil War (2016) to give us a better look at what the new suit could look like.

Here it is:

Unless you are a hardcore comic book fan, you’d not know much about the armour. But, here’s help:

ARMOUR AND ITS TECH

The Model-Prime Armour that Tony Stark aka Iron Man wears in the comics. (Marvel)

The armour first appeared in Free Comic Book Day Vol 2015 Avengers, and uses advanced nano technology to configure itself into whatever Iron Man (Tony Stark) requires it to be — be it different styles of armour, weapons or just tactical tools. The armour also boasts of enhanced flight capability (orbital flights, stealth and more), advanced defence capabilities against powerful attacks and EMPs, a cerebral interface, and can even rebuild itself when broken down rapidly (which would great when going against a being like Thanos).



WHY WE THINK HE’D BE WEARING IT

In the comics, 15-year-old MIT student Riri Williams managed to reverse engineer some of Iron Man’s past armour technology. This got Tony to create the Model-Prime Armour, a new suit of armour that could change shape and colour based on the task at hand, essentially merging all of his armour modes into a single suit. While Riri might not exist in the MCU, we have scientific geniuses such as Bruce Banner (Hulk) and Peter Parker (Spider-Man), who could make this happen for Tony.

Two distinct features of the suit — its capability to be housed in a metallic bracelet (in this case, a watch) and repulsor with vibrational capabilities— were showcased in Captain America: Civil War when Bucky escaped from government custody. And, since Marvel is known to foreshadow and plan for future movies, this could be a big hint at what is to come.

