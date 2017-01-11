Is Deepika organising a private party for Vin Diesel in Mumbai?

Deepika Padukone has managed to get her debut Hollywood movie co-star Vin Diesel to Mumbai and since now he will be landing here, it is being reported that the starlet is planning a private party for the Hollywood biggie.

News is that the Mastani of Bollywood is planning a private after party for Vin Diesel post the premier of xXx : Return of Xander Cage which is to be held in Mumbai on January 12, 2017.

Our sources tell us that the xXx team will indulge in a private after party, post the screening of their Hollywood film, xXx : Return of Xander Cage.

The guestlist of the party is being kept under wraps, however, it would be interesting to witness the names that would make it to the closed circuit celebrations.

The actress will reportedly introduce Vin Diesel to her close circuit, post the Indian premier.

There is a lot of hullabaloo about Vin visiting Indian shores for the very first time.

The Hollywood sensation has tremendous fan following in India with Vin Diesel also being the only Hollywood actor to witness the highest Opening Day collections in India.

The film marks Deepika’s first Hollywood outing that will showcase the actress perform daredevil action alongside the cast.

xXx : Return of Xander Cage also stars Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L. Jackson.

Directed by DJ Caruso, the Hollywood action movie is a sequel to the 2002 film xXx and 2005 film xXx: State of the Union.

The film is all set to release in India on January 14, 2017.